Bathurst and Gold Coast return to Aussie Racing Cars calendar

The calendar for the 2024 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series has been revealed, with Mount Panorama and the Gold Coast street circuit returning to the seven-round fixture.

Five of the events will feature as a support act to the Repco Supercars Championship, while two events will be run alongside the Australian Superbike Championships.

It will be the first time since 2022 that the Aussie Racing Cars have competed at Mount Panorama, but this time, it will kick off its series as part of the Thrifty Bathurst 500.

The second round will be at Queensland Raceway with the Superbikes, marking the second-consecutive year that the pint-sized racers have races at ‘The Paperclip’ with the bikes.

Visits alongside Supercars to Perth, Townsville and Symmons Plains follow before the penultimate round at Phillip Island, again with the Superbikes.

The series will conclude on the streets of the Gold Coast, the category’s first appearance at Surfers Paradise since 2019.

Category manager Brad Ward says that the mix of venues and events has been met with praise by competitors.

“We are pleased to reveal the 2024 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series calendar, featuring a mix of big events and amazing circuits,” said Ward.

“Our competitors love going to Bathurst, and to kick off our season at the new Bathurst SuperFest alongside the Repco Supercars has been really well received.

“We’re also going back to Phillip Island and the Gold Coast, and again, these are competitor favourite events, so we feel we have the right mix for another season of competitive racing at a cost-effective level.

“There are quite a few new competitors and cars coming on line for 2024, so we’re looking forward to kicking it all off at Mount Panorama.”