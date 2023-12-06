Trackhouse MotoGP entry confirmed

NASCAR’s Trackhouse Racing has been confirmed as Aprilia’s new satellite team in the MotoGP World Championship, replacing RNF.

It will field Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, who rode for RNF in 2023 before it was banished from the category due to breaches of its Participation Agreement.

Trackhouse’s MotoGP programme will be “managed by Trackhouse Entertainment Group from Nashville, Tennessee but operate in Noale, Italy in an alliance with motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia and the Piaggio Group,” according to its announcement.

The team was founded by part-time NASCAR driver Justin Marks just three years ago and has already won six races in the Cup Series, including Shane van Gisbergen’s sensational debut victory in Chicago, while Ross Chastain finished second in the 2022 standings in its #1 Camaro.

Marks said, “Joining the MotoGP World Championship is a very exciting moment for our young company.

“Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognise unique and compelling motorsport opportunities and being able to expand to a global series like MotoGP is a massive step in scaling the company.

“We believe deeply in the mission of Dorna and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the championship while working hard to help grow and amplify this amazing sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”

That potential to grow MotoGP in the United States is obviously attractive to Dorna Sports.

While a race livery is yet to be revealed, an Aprilia in a Stars and Stripes livery reminiscent of one of Nicky Hayden’s was used for the launch event, which was also attended by Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola, and Dorna Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo.

Ezpeleta said, “We know this new team is a perfect fit for our sport: they’ve already shown they know how to win and arrive with a great personality.

“In the most competitive era the sport has ever seen, it’s even more vital than ever to have strong Independent Teams on the grid with solid projects.

“Trackhouse working with Aprilia, who will offer extensive support, is a really exciting prospect too.

“The RS-GP is a winning motorcycle and the combination of the bike, factory and Trackhouse’s approach with this team is something super exciting for MotoGP fans everywhere.”

Rossomondo, formerly of the NBA, remarked, “Trackhouse coming to MotoGP is great news. They get it – the racing success, which they’ve had plenty of already – and the marketing and promotion that comes with running a top-level motorsport team.

“That combination of operational excellence, paired with their expertise off-track, is a standard we want throughout MotoGP.

“We know Trackhouse’s influence will be positive and an ally for our business objectives.”

Rivola also made reference to the US market when he spoke on Aprilia’s partnership with Trackhouse.

“What they have been able to build in a very short time in NASCAR is an extraordinary presentation card, which anticipates the potential of this partnership,” said the Noale marque’s motorsport boss.

“This is thanks to Justin Marks and his team, whom I got to know through my long-time friend PJ Rashidi, and with whom we were immediately in sync both in terms of technical ambitions and marketing and communication developments in such an important market as the US.

“Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility we gladly take on because, I am sure, it will allow us to grow even more.”

Trackhouse has also been linked to Moto3 after the exit of PruestelGP from the lightweight class, although there is official word yet on that initiative.