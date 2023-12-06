Quick exit requirement mandatory in the future

Competitors at Motorsport Australia events will be required to be able to extract themselves from their race vehicles in 10 seconds or less from 2025. In the interim, that is 2024, there will be a 15s limit.

In line with advice from the Motorsport Australia Risk and Safety Committee, and FIA standards, the phased introduction will provide competitors the opportunity to practice the best way to self-extract themselves before being tested at events.

This requirement will not apply to those competing in categories that already have a shorter extraction time listed in their regulations. MA has implemented the requirement to ensure competitors are trained and ready if they are required to self-extricate during an emergency.

“The ability to self-extract from a vehicle is an important part of motorsport safety in line with international guidelines being used around the world. This is important as in the event of a serious incident, time is crucial,” said Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

Smith said the new requirements would not be overly onerous, based on the test results across the sport. Several tests were conducted across disciplines at events this year, and the tested averaged well below the 10s requirement.

“Like anything, the more practice competitors get at self-extraction, the better they will become. This is also something people can practice at home or at the workshop without adding any additional testing costs, as you simply need to belt yourself in wearing your full race gear and practice the best way to exit your vehicle.

“When it comes to fire and other leaks or issues, a quick self-extraction is key to surviving and minimising or preventing serious injury.

“Our officials and staff will be very happy to work with those who may not initially be able to meet this goal to ensure they can understand how to meet the self-extraction requirements,” Smith added.