Honda, D’Alberto recommit to TCR Australia

Honda and 2022 series winner Tony D’Alberto have recommitted to Supercheap Auto TCR Australia for 2024.

It is a partnership which has existed since the competition’s beginning in 2019 and thus will carry into a fifth year.

As has been the case through that period, Wall Racing will field D’Alberto.

In 2024, though, he will start the season in the new-generation Civic Type R FL5 which came online in the penultimate round of the 2023 campaign at Sydney Motorsport Park.

D’Alberto then took it to pole position, a podium, and overall round victory in the season finale at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The announcement of his 2024 tilt at the title was made as part of a drive day for media today at The Bend.

“It’s fantastic to continue with the great support from Honda Australia for the 2024 TCR Australia Series,” said D’Alberto.

“We have achieved some amazing results over the journey, including winning the title in 2022 and finishing second on two other occasions.

“The 2024 season is shaping up to be very competitive, as it always is in TCR, so I’m looking forward to getting back into it for the first round at Sandown.”

Carolyn McMahon, Director at Honda Australia, remarked, “Honda has a rich history in motorsport and we are thrilled to continue to support Tony in the driver’s seat of the Honda Civic Type R FL5.

“Together with Tony and Wall Racing, Honda Australia has had great successes over the years on the racetrack.

“Our commitment to Tony and the team in 2024 underscores Honda Australia’s association with high-performance cars both on and off the track.”

The 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series starts at Sandown on February 9-11.