GALLERY, HSRCA Summer Festival

The Historic Sports & Racing Car Association Summer Festival which ran at Sydney Motorsport Park was the final historic event for 2023.

It rained initially and presented a few challengers, but by the last day, the weather had turned with sunshine to dry out the track and a breeze that kept the early humidity at bay. There were a few surprise sun showers just to keep things interesting.

Entries numbered just over 170 and the pits and paddock were, as always, friendly and relaxed with drivers, mechanics, family, friends and spectators able to enjoy the meeting.

Supersprints opened proceedings and there were 41 events before the Formula Ford’s final race, not possible without smooth collaboration between drivers, officials and organisers.

A Group S enduro and Group M & O vying for the Dawson-Damer trophy were the featured events. Wayne Seabrook and Spencer Rice won the sports car race and Laurie Bennett took the covered open wheeler trophy in hi Elfin 600B.

Group N saw a dominating performance by Jamie Tilley in the newly completed Ford Mustang. In Formula Vee, the Bernie Haehnle Trophy went to David Cutts. In the wet Malcolm Oastler headed Groups Q & R before Chris Farrell and his Ralt RT2 relished the dry.

Formula Fords closed the racing season. Peter Lucas was the one to beat until a retirement in the last. Two major incidents occurred on the last day, but fortunately neither resulted in life-threatening injuries.

