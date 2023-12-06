DTM Mercedes-Benz 190E for Adelaide Motorsport Festival

A Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM Group A Touring Car will be at the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 16-17.

The German-based Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) ran from 1984 to 1996. It started as the Deutschen Produktionswagen Meisterschaft (German Production Car Championship), with cars entered by privateer teams under FIA Group A rules.

It featured German-based manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Opel and BMW as well as Italian marque Alfa Romeo. They were extensively modified in the ensuing years, and in the late 1980s works teams joined the DTM. It became one of the most popular motorsport championships in Europe.

Turbochargers were banned for the 1990 season due to cost. In 1993, the Group A rules were abandoned in favour of a more liberalised 2.5lt engine category called FIA Class 1 Touring Cars. There was extensive use of ABS, four-wheel drive, electronic driver aids and carbon fibre chassis. Opel, Mercedes-Benz and Alfa Romeo fielded works teams after Audi and BMW had abandoned earlier.

Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Klaus Ludwig gave Mercedes-Benz its first DTM title with the 190E and its detuned Cosworth 2.5-16 Evolution II engine in 1992.

The car that will be at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is an ex-Ludwig car, in the Sonax black and silver livery. The four-cylinder engine powered Group A car produced more than 350hp (260kw) for a top speed approaching 300kmh.

The Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM car will run in the Invitational category at the festival, alongside the already confirmed Mazda 767B Sports Car with the other cars in the category to be announced soon.

Already confirmed to take part in the event are the Australian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B190 Ford; the V10-powered Benetton B200, and the 1991 and 1992 Bathurst 1000-winning Nissan Skyline GT-R R32.

Motorcycle grand prix bikes are also part of the festival with the Yamaha YZR 500cc and Aprilia ART GP13 in attendance. Finnish Formula 1 race winner Valtteri Bottas will be at the event on Sunday March 17.

For further details and to purchase tickets to the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.