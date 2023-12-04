Triple Eight sixth in ALMS Race 2

Triple Eight JMR and Broc Feeney have finished sixth in the GT class in Race 2 of the Asian Le Mans Series, the 4 Hours of Sepang.

Feeney and co-drivers Luca Stolz and Prince Jefri Ibrahim, in the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO, improved their seventh-place finish from the previous day.

Other than Triple Eight’s finish, it was a tough day for the Australian and New Zealand drivers competing at Sepang International Circuit.

Joshua Burdon in the #65 Viper Niza Racing Ligier Nissan finished last in LMP3 and was unclassified at 79 laps down.

Burdon, who crashed out in Race 1, again made heavy contact in Race 2 to end his race.

Brendon Leitch and Leipert Motorsport were not classified in GT after exiting the race just after the three-hour mark and finishing 73 laps down.

Leitch and co-drivers Gabriel Ridone and Marco Mapelli finished fifth in Race 1 in the #19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2.

Earl Bamber’s #8 Porsche 911 GT3 R finished 14th, while the sister EBM #84 Porsche left the race with mechanical issues just after an hour.

The #4 CrowdStrike by APR Oreca 07 Gibson of George Kurtz, Colin Braun, and Malthe Jakobsen took the LMP2 win by 8.927s.

The #2 CD Sport Ligier JS P320 Nissan of Fabien Lavergne, Michael Jensen, and Nick Adcock took the LMP3 win.

Pxre Racing’s #91 Porsche 911 GT3 R trio of Alex Malykhin, Joel Sturm, and Klaus Bachler won in GT by 0.947s ahead of the #42 Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II.

The Asian Le Mans Series returns to action for the 4 Hours of Dubai on February 4.