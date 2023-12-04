Seven confirmed as new SpeedSeries broadcaster

The Seven Network will carry live and free coverage of every Shannons SpeedSeries round next season, it has been confirmed.

As revealed by Speedcafe last month, Seven will take over the broadcast rights of the SpeedSeries from subscription streaming service Stan Sport.

Every round of the SpeedSeries will be show live on Seven’s free streaming service 7plus, with selected events, such as the season opener at Sandown, also shown on 7mate.

The move adds to Seven’s motorsport portfolio which also includes other Motorsport Australia-promoted categories such as the Australian Rally Championship and the Australian Off Road Championship.

Seven is also the free-to-air broadcaster for Supercars.

“As Your Home of Motorsport, we are ecstatic to deliver even more high-octane action to fans all over Australia, live and free on Seven and 7plus,” Seven Network’s Head of Sport Lewis Martin said.

“With event coverage of the SpeedSeries, Australian Rally Championship, Off Road Championship, and the Supercars Championship, Seven and 7plus has Australians covered for the biggest and best motorsport events year-round.

“We look forward to continuing our great partnership with Motorsport Australia to deliver epic content that is accessible to all Australians, live and free on Seven and 7plus.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra added: “We’re excited to be expanding our existing partnership with the hard-working team at Seven to be bringing more motorsport more often to fans.

“We know how important it is for motorsport fans across the country to be able to access their content live and free, but also on demand, and the 7plus platform in particular will be a huge boost for the refreshed Shannons SpeedSeries, alongside the rally and off road content that is already at home with Seven.

“Next year promises to deliver a huge year of motorsport across all our platforms and we can’t wait for Sandown to begin our season in 2024, with live and free coverage of the new-look Shannons SpeedSeries.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we expect to have some exciting announcements about our talent line up and production partners heading into the 2024 season across the various broadcasts.”

The 2024 SpeedSeries season kicks off at Sandown on February 9-11.