POLL: Supercars’ primary driver rules

Supercars set to ban co-drivers from starting the enduros and we want to know what you think of the proposal, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

Given the rule change would take effect next year, it is only the Supercars Board which need approve, but that has not stopped team bosses from expressing their dissatisfaction.

As it stands, there is no stipulation with respect to whether co-drivers or primary drivers start the Sandown 500 or Bathurst 1000.

That matter became a talking point after a chaotic opening to the Great Race of 2022, when all but four cars started with co-driver onboard (wildcards excepted).

It was a far more orderly commencement to proceedings this year at Mount Panorama, despite primary drivers again being predominantly spectators at lights out, but the Supercars Board has apparently seen fit to make a change.

The motive is understood to be a desire to put the biggest names in the cars for one of the most-watched television moments of the year, when a mainstream audience tunes in for the Bathurst 1000.

Team bosses, though, are unhappy that Supercars is taking away a key strategic freedom.

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan said, “It was discussed [at Commission level] and I was one of the biggest ones who said, ‘don’t tell us what to do with our teams.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Manager Mark Dutton remarked, “I do see the commercial aspects; that it’s Bathurst, it’s the biggest race of the year, they want to start the big names [but] personally, I like the control.”

Drivers were of broadly the same view, with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert calling it “crazy” to limit strategy in such a way, while Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne largely agreed.

But, what do you think? Should Supercars ban co-drivers from starting the enduros or not? Cast your vote in this week’s Pirtek Poll.