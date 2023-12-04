Perkins announces Erebus exit

Jack Perkins has announced that he won’t co-drive with Erebus Motorsport next season.

The second-generation racer took to social media today to confirm that his three-year stint at the squad has come to an end.

He has partnered Will Brown for the last three enduro seasons, the partnership yielding a best result of fourth at the Sandown 500 this year, as well as eighth at the Bathurst 1000.

Perkins also ran an Erebus entry in Super2 this season, his driving commitments dovetailed with his TV commitments with the Seven Network.

“After three years my time at Erebus as a Supercars co-driver has come to an end,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I must thank Barry [Ryan], Betty and Daniel [Klimenko] for the opportunity to be a small part of the Erebus Motorsport team.

“I really enjoyed my time co-driving with Will and working with Brodie [Kostecki], Dave Russell [Russell] and the rest of the team. Whilst we never grabbed a trophy together, we came very close at Sandown this year, with fourth.

“Thanks to all of the sponsors, partners, supporters and fans that I got to meet and work with along the journey.

“Again, congratulations to Erebus for a very successful season, winning both the Australian Touring Car Championship and the teams’ championship and I look forward to what the future brings for us all.”

Todd Hazelwood, who departs Blanchard Racing Team, has long been linked to an Erebus co-driver with Jack Le Brocq for next year.