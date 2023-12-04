Paul Tracy returning to Bathurst 12 Hour

Champ Car legend Paul Tracy will return to the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour next February alongside Nash Morris in an IRC GT.

The Canadian is set to make his second Bathurst 12 Hour start, following his debut at Mount Panorama in a MARC car with Paul Morris and Keith Kassulke in 2019.

This time he will team up with the next-generation Nash Morris along with Innovation Race Cars co-owner and Carrera Cup regular Danny Stutterd.

The trio will drive one of the new IRC GT cars in the Invitational class run by TekworkX, which is owned by another IRC co-owner in Rob Woods.

“I am over the moon to be returning to the famous Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Tracy.

“I made my return back into the driver’s seat, after a long hiatus, at the 12 Hour in 2019. The track is one of the most challenging I have ever driven in my career.

“That time I was invited to team up with Paul Morris, and it’s exciting to drive alongside his up and coming son Nash this time around.

“The IRC GT will be an exciting car to race around the iconic Mount Panorama circuit.”

Stutterd said he was excited for the IRC GT’s Bathurst debut, after he drove the car to victory in the Highlands One Hour recently.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for the IRC GT, to enter one of the world’s most renowned endurance races for the first time,” he said.

“We’ve put together an incredibly exciting team to take on this race, with the invaluable experience of Paul Tracy and the exciting young talent in Nash Morris.

“After racing the IRC GT at the Highlands One Hour I got a taste for what the car is going to be like in an endurance racing capacity, and it’s going to be a great addition to the field at the 12 Hour.

“With the knowledge of the TekworkX team running the car, we’re all looking forward to putting together a strong performance.”