Newscast: How Barry Ryan turned Erebus into a powerhouse

Barry Ryan reflects on taking Erebus Motorsport from the Supercars midfield to powerhouse status in the latest Speedcafe Newscast.

In a revealing post-season interview with stand-in host Andrew van Leeuwen, Ryan talks through a Gen3 journey that yielded first drivers’ and teams’ championships for the Erebus squad.

He details the approach that he believes set Erebus apart and pulls no punches over the incredible highs, and devastating lows such as Will Brown’s exit, that the team faced throughout the year.

Ryan also details he and Brown’s antics with Richard Childress Racing at the World Racing League final in Texas.

Also covered in this week’s Newscast is the death of the Newcastle 500, with the council set to undergo road works that will make the return of the event all but impossible.

Nearby Cessnock, however, is emerging as a very real contender to take its place on the Supercars calendar.

The Speedcafe Newscast also features Matt Campbell on his IMSA to WEC switch as well as all the latest news from home and abroad.

Listen to the Speedcafe Newscast now.