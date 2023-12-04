Miller critical of new MotoGP concession rules

KTM’s Jack Miller has emerged as a critic of MotoGP’s new concession rules which will give a leg-up to Honda and Yamaha.

Going forward, manufacturers will be classified in either of four groups for the purpose of assigning concessions whereas, under the system of old, a manufacturer either enjoyed concessions or did not.

Which group a manufacturer falls into is determined by the constructors’ championship points which they have accrued as a percentage of the maximum available.

As expected when the potential for a change to the rules came to light in June, it is the fallen Japanese giants which are the biggest beneficiaries.

Honda and Yamaha are ranked D, meaning they are entitled to free private testing at any grand prix circuit, a full six wildcards, more testing tyres than any other make, more engines per season, and an extra aero update.

When queried about the new rules, Miller responded, “I haven’t seen them yet. Do I have to go to Malaysia for the Shakedown by any chance?”

That would be a reference to the fact that Rank D manufacturers are now allowed to field their experienced race riders, as opposed to just rookies and test riders, at the Shakedown Test at Sepang.

It means that 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo and his new team-mate, six-time race winner Alex Rins, are eligible to ride their Yamahas at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue, and likewise 2020 world champion Joan Mir on a Honda.

Miller noted that irony that Honda won a grand prix in 2023 whereas KTM, which is ranked C (along with Aprilia) and hence has fewer concessions, did not.

“Honda will be able to enjoy three engine development credits and we won’t be entitled to any?” he said.

“Strange, considering that they won a GP and we won nine.”

Under the old rules, neither Honda nor Yamaha would have regained concessions because the system was such that a single podium would have rendered them ineligible.

Honda, though, finished last in the constructors’ championship on 185 points, less than Ducati’s 700 out of a possible 740 – which has seen it ranked A – and even Yamaha’s 196.

Miller, however, had a retort for that as well, pointing to the injuries which sidelined Marc Marquez and Mir at various times during the year.

“It’s easier when your riders miss part of the season,” he declared.

Honda’s struggles were such that Marquez extricated himself from the final season of his four-year contract with the marque with which he won six world championships.

He was fourth-fastest in the post-season test in his first outing on a Gresini Racing-entered Ducati at Valencia.