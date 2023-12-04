Matt Campbell in Porsche IMSA-WEC swap

Porsche Penske Motorsport has announced that Australian Matt Campbell and American Dane Cameron will swap series next year.

The official announcement was made in Weissach at Porsche’s ‘Night of Champions’ annual event.

Campbell, who finished fourth in the IMSA GTP class with Felipe Nasr behind the wheel of the #7 Porsche 963, will make the move to the World Endurance Championship series full-time.

Campbell and Nasr recorded one win and collected two poles in 2023.

Cameron, a two-time IMSA champion, will share the #7 seat with Nasr in the North American series.

Campbell will co-drive with Fred Makowiecki and Michael Christensen in the #5 Porsche.

Campbell will be behind the wheel of the #7 Porsche at the Rolex 24 with Nasr, Makowiecki, and Josef Newgarden next month.

“We’ve made a logical change in our driver squad,” said Head of Porsche Motorsport Thomas Laudenbach.

“Our goal continues to be to optimise the overall package for contesting the two major championships.

“Last season we fought for the title in the IMSA series until the last race.

“Our expectations for 2024 are high: we want to lead the way in North America, Le Mans and the FIA WEC.”