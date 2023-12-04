Video: Weekly motorsport wrap 4th December
Monday 4th December, 2023 - 9:12pm
Catch up on the Asian Le Mans season opener, the Hi-Tech Oils Super Series TA2 Australia at Calder Park, some major Bathurst 12 Hour announcements and movement on a new Supercars event in the Hunter Valley in this week’s motorsport wrap!
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]