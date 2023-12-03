Whincup disagrees with Larkham parity call

Jamie Whincup wants to see fewer in-season parity changes in Supercars, not a tightening of the parity trigger as suggested by Mark Larkham.

Off the back of a season dominated by parity talk, racer-turned-TV star Larkham recently called for the parity threshold to be tightened in Supercars.

As it stands, the parity threshold is 0.1 seconds when measured over a condensed 60-second lap, with a review taking place when it is triggered either five times in a row, or in five of eight races.

While Larkham wants there to be more scope to make changes, Whincup – managing director of GM homologation team Triple Eight – disagrees.

His take is that once the post-season wind tunnel and transient dyno testing is done, the parity discussion should be parked once and for all, and no changes should be made in-season.

“One hundred percent,” said Whincup when asked if he hoped there would be no changes next season.

“Just commenting on Larko’s comments a couple of days ago, that we need to tighten up the system of paritising the cars when we go racing… I disagree with that.

“I’d just like to go wind tunnel testing, get the cars right and then that’s it – forget about it. There’s no more changes for the year.

“Hopefully we can find that place with Windshear and the AVL [transient] dyno and we get it right, set and forget, move on and just go racing.”

Whincup reiterated his support of the offshore wind tunnel test, which will follow a somewhat dominant end of the year for the Ford Mustang with four wins from the last four races following a pre-Gold Coast aero change.

“I’ve always been a fan; as soon as Supercars announced we’re going to the wind tunnel, fantastic,” he said. “That can put the whole debate to rest.

“Don’t mix my words, I’m not saying there’s not parity today, I’m going down that track at all. I’m just reiterating what I’ve already said; we’re going with world’s best practice and we’re about to find out how close the cars really are.”