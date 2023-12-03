Steiner in the dark about CBS TV show

American broadcasting network CBS is reportedly developing a new television series with Guenther Steiner an executive producer.

The news broke on Deadline, a Hollywood-centric outlet, which claimed the project is in its early stages.

It suggested the concept is for a ‘single-camera workplace comedy’ featuring a larger-than-life boss as its central figure.

That is a role Steiner has filled within the F1 paddock, earning a cult-like following off the back of his appearances on the Drive to Survive Netflix series.

He is also a published author, having released a book detailing Haas’ 2022 season.

“I spoke with CBS but there is nothing – I’m just the producer, if there is something,” Steiner said.

“In the moment, I spoke with them months ago, what was done, but nothing in the moment.

“I think there is no writer, nothing. I think they try to do something, but nothing is happening in the moment right now.”

Along with being in the dark on where the project is up to, Steiner also has little knowledge of the show’s premise.

“I don’t know. The writer makes the concept,” he explained.

“You know [I’m] just a producer, you get the proposed concept and then you go from there.

“I don’t know,” he added when asked if the show would be based on him.

“The writer makes a concept and then they come to me and say ‘you want to be the producer of this?’

“That’s all. But nothing is done in the moment.”