Leitch fifth, T8 seventh in ALMS opener

New Zealander Brendon Leitch and Leipert Motorsport have finished fifth in the GT class in Race 1 of the Asian Le Mans Series, the 4 Hours of Sepang.

Heavy rain and standing water on the track forced the race to be abandoned with just under 10 minutes remaining at Sepang International Circuit.

Leitch and co-drivers Gabriel Ridone and Marco Mapelli qualified 14th in the #19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2.

Triple Eight JMR and Broc Feeney came home in seventh position in the GT class.

Feeney and co-drivers Luca Stolz and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO fell afoul of officials for Ibrahim’s avoidable contact with other drivers.

Earl Bamber Motorsports’ pair of Porsche 911 GT3 Rs finished 11th and 12th in GT, with Bamber finishing 27th overall in the #84 Porsche.

Joshua Burdon and Viper Niza Racing finished last in the LMP3 class.

Burdon, in the #65 Ligier Nissan, crashed in Turn 1 with less than an hour remaining.

Louis Deletraz, Nikita Mazepin, and Ahmad Al Harthy took the win in the #99 Oreca 07 Gibson LM P2.

The Cool Racing line-up of James Winslow, Danial Frost, and Audunn Gudmundsson claimed the LMP2 win in the #37 Ligier JS P320 Nissan.

The GT win went to Sainteloc Racing in the #42 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II driven by Christopher Haase, Gilles Magnus, and Alban Varutti.

The starting grid for race number two was determined by the second-fastest lap in qualifying.

The second four-hour race begins today at 17:00 AEDT.