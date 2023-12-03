Miller, KTM take “clear direction” from Valencia MotoGP test

KTM has a clear idea of what it needs to improve in time for the 2024 MotoGP pre-season in February, according to Jack Miller.

The field returned to Valencia on the Tuesday immediately after the season finale for a day of post-season testing, on which Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder set the second-quickest time.

Miller ended up ninth on the timesheet but was charged with more of the development work, riding an RC16 with ‘zebra’ camouflage.

That was presumably an attempt to disguise some of the new aerodynamics, with his KTM also sporting a new air intake.

“A busy day and the weather conditions were not ideal but I’m happy enough,” said the Australian of a windy Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

“We tested a lot and we already have a clear direction for where we want to improve.

“We are working hard to make a broader power range, we tried some aero, and we made a step with grip so I’m happy with that.

“Pleased to have reached the end of the season. It’s been a hectic year!”

Binder remarked, “We tried a few different things with aero, some exhausts.

“We didn’t have anything big or radical but we learnt a lot about what we did use, and that’s the most important thing.

“We played with some electronics to try and put the bike a bit more in our hands and that was cool but there is still some room to work.

“Everything was pretty much the first starting point towards the next test in Malaysia.”

Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti explained, “We are looking for small gains on electronics, aerodynamics, everywhere.

“We know our engine is strong and the chassis is the first spec of the new technology: there are plenty of areas where we can still work.”

The Sepang Shakedown takes place on February 1-3, followed on February 6-8 by an Official Test at the same venue.