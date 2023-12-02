Williams confirm Sargeant for second F1 season

Williams team principal James Vowles has put his faith in Logan Sargeant for a second season in F1.

Sargeant endured a tough rookie year with Williams following his promotion from F2 a year ago.

In the middle of the campaign, the American was involved in numerous crashes that suggested F1 was a step too far.

Sargeant at least improved as the season wore on, although his sole point of the year – on home soil in the United States Grand Prix – came after he was promoted to 10th position following the disqualifications ahead of him of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The 21-year-old, though, was the first American to score a point in F1 for 30 years.

Vowles, however, always stated he would wait until the end of the season before making a decision on Sargeant, who has now officially been confirmed for a second year with the team that ended the season on a high with seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

In extending its partnership with Sargeant, Williams stated it was a “commitment to nurturing and developing young talent in the world of Formula 1 as an alumnus of its highly regarded Driver Academy”.

Vowles said: “I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season.

”He has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

”We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

Sargeant naturally declared himself as “thrilled” with the decision, adding: “It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

”We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”