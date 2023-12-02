SVG NASCAR team now linked to Moto3

NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing’s commitment to MotoGP could become even greater than first thought, after it was linked to a takeover of RNF’s entries.

CryptoData RNF has been expelled from MotoGP over “repeated breaches” of its Participation Agreement, according to a statement issued by the championship.

Despite that bombshell, its riders, Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira, feature on the provisional 2024 entry list with the ‘Aprilia Racing Independent Team’ and speculation is rife that Trackhouse will fill the breach.

If it does so, that may not be the extent of its involvement in grand prix motorcycle racing next year, though.

The Justin Marks-founded team could also enter Moto3, according to reports from Italy.

There is a slot available in the lightweight class after PruestelGP, which fielded Australian Joel Kelso and Spaniard Xavier Artigas this year, suddenly decided to leave the championship following the loss of backing from Chinese brand CFMoto.

Marks appears to have already held talks about a possible technical alliance in Moto3 having attended the Valencia season finale and met with Leopard Racing owner Flavio Becca, reports Italy’s GPOne.

With a Moto3 programme, Trackhouse would have the opportunity to blood young talent for its and/or Aprilia’s efforts in the premier class.

Dorna Sports, which owns MotoGP, has been keen to grow the championship’s fanbase in the United States and Trackhouse would be a prime opportunity to do so.

While it has achieved on-track success since debuting initially as a single-car team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, including six race wins, it has arguably made as big an impact in building the profile of the category with its ‘Project91’ programme.

The third, part-time entry was initially rolled out for 2007 World Drivers’ Champion Kimi Raikkonen before giving Shane van Gisbergen an avenue for his sensational debut win which has propelled him to a career change and the goal of full-time Cup competition in 2025.

Kelso has already secured a place on the Moto3 grid, with a move to BOE Motorsports announced during his home grand prix weekend at Phillip Island in October, hours before he bagged a maiden podium.

