New Lamborghini for Bathurst 12 Hour

Adrian Deitz has entered the latest Lamborghini GT3 weapon in the 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.

Continuing a long collaboration with Wall Racing, the Supercheap Auto TCR title-winning team will field a brand-new Huracan GT3 Evo2 next February at Mount Panorama.

Deitz will share the driver’s seat with Tony D’Alberto, David Wall himself, and Grant Denyer for the third year running.

Lamborghini will once again send its lead GT3 engineer Down Under to support the team at the Bathurst 12 Hour as part of its Squadra Corse customer racing programme.

Deitz, who finished fifth outright in the 2022 race but hit the wall at The Cutting this year, has also teased an evolution of the BASF BMW-inspired livery which his old Lamborghini has worn for several years.

“It’s a very exciting project and we can’t wait to get there,” he said.

“Between myself, David, Tony, and Grant we’ve got great chemistry, and we work so well together. This year was a case of one small mistake leading to large consequences but there’s no need to change what is not broken.

“Tony was P3 on old tyres in a practice session and Wally would have been in the top 10 but he had to lift for traffic several times. It’s a great package.

“We have great support from Lamborghini which will continue next year. Giovanni Rizzo, their head GT3 engineer, will be back with us for Bathurst which will be a terrific acceleration for our learning curve for the new car. We’ve already got together online to go through new things, work out what’s different and start planning.

“We are very aware of the popularity of our livery; it’s so well known here and even internationally. I’ve been reluctant to change it, but we also wanted to recognise that we are moving into the new car.

“I think the concept we’ve developed in collaboration with Jason Christopher, a leading visual artist and designer from Belly of the Beast, is really exciting and acknowledges the history and evolution of the livery.

“Le Mans has had a long tradition of ‘Art cars’ and this is our Bathurst version.”

The brand-new Evo2, the first in the Asia-Pacific region, arrived at Wall Racing’s Sydney workshop yesterday and is set for a shakedown later this month.

Wall remarked, “It’s a big thanks to Adrian for trusting us as a team with his new car – let alone letting me have a steer.

“We had our best result ever a couple of years ago and while this year didn’t go to plan, it was the quickest we have ever been.

“The upgrade to the new car is a fundamental step forward, it’s a completely new car and has far more scope and adjustability than we’ve had before – it’s an unreal bit of kit and we’re looking forward to getting our teeth into it.

“It will be the only one in Australia and with what I have seen planned for the livery, I’m sure it will be just as popular as the last one.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18, before the Supercars season-opener follows at Mount Panorama a week later.

