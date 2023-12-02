Dixon’s “mind-blowing” secret weapon revealed

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has a “mind-blowing” ability to follow his rivals’ strategies during a race, according to Chip Ganassi Racing Team Manager Blair Julian.

Julian was Dixon’s crew chief until his promotion to his current position at the conclusion of the 2021 season, and hence has intimate knowledge of what makes his fellow New Zealander tick.

He says there are several elements which make the ‘Ice Man’ one of the modern-day greats, including one which few may have known.

“First, his drive and commitment is remarkable to me,” remarked Julian in a team Q&A.

“He trains incredibly hard and is extremely committed to his craft.

“But what I don’t think people realise about him is his ability to understand and keep track of what others are doing throughout the races.

“Whether it’s pit strategies, pace, tyre life or whatever it might be, his ability to not only manage his own car but the rest of the field, as well, is mind-blowing.

“It’s incredible to see how he can process everything while still driving at that high of a level.”

Dixon is not only the most prolific active IndyCar driver, but has achieved his success after getting out of gaol on any number of occasions.

His two race wins in the 2023 season illustrate the point too.

On the Indianapolis road course in August, he was turned around on Lap 1 yet strategised his way to victory lane.

A fortnight later, the #9 entry prevailed at Gateway when Dixon was able to make one less pit stop than the rest.

Ganassi will field five cars in the 2024 IndyCar Series, for Dixon, now two-time champion Alex Palou, Linus Lundqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and rookie Kyffin Simpson.