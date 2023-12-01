Morris and Hughes show the way in TA2 at Calder

Norwell Motorplex mates Nash Morris and Jarrod Hughes placed first and second across qualifying, the Top 10 Shootout and Race 1 of TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek. It is the final round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, the first national based race series to compete at the rejuventated Calder Park Raceway.

The Ford Mustang pilots were the only ones to go under a minute with Hughes ahead of Morris before the latter topped the Shootout. In the 12-lapp opening race, Morris led from the start over Hughes, the pair glued together throughout.

“I treat every race meeting the same, I always want to go out there and do my best. The car feels good, the team and I are very happy, so we will go out there tomorrow and hopefully win some more races.

“I had my student Jarrod Hughes from Norwell, I reckon I have taught him so well, he is doing a very good job for his first race in the category so it’s good to see him up there with coming in second,” Morris said.

From third on the grid Josh Haynes ahead of fellow Mustang drivers Jackson Rice and Dylan Thomas. Lee Stibbs broke the monopoly of Mustangs in the results as he drove his Chev Camaro to sixth ahead of Morris’ TFH teammate Josh Thomas, Nick Bates (Mustang), Brad Gartner (Mustang) and Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger).

The race had one Safety Car when Peter Robinson spun, and his Challenger hit the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 5.

Thomas had a 24 point advantage over Haynes going into the sixth and final round, with Rice a further 14 points away. Haynes was able to reduce his points deficit by four. In the race for fourth in the series Bates has put himself a point ahead of Cheney.

There will be three more races on Saturday, at 12:45pm and 2:20pm AEDT over 15 laps before the 7:22pm finale for 30mins.

In the opener for RX8 Cup’s final round, Brock Paine won ahead of Jack Pennacchia and Tom Shaw. It was a thrilling three-way contest in the first race of the EFS Australian Hyundai Championship where Blake Tracey came from behind to down title contenders Tyler Collins and Jaylyn Robotham.

Cory Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) was first across the line in the small Super TT field but a 15s penalty for a safety car breach gave the win to Brent Edwards in his Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo. Billy Finnegan won the Legend Cars first race where he beat Shane Tate and Lachlan Ward.

There will be livestreaming from 1:00pm to 3:30pm and on SBS on Demand, and Fox Sports and Kayo, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.