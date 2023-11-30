What to watch on Stan Sport

With the year winding down so is the motorsport season, but there is still competitive action to watch on Stan Sport.

The Bend Motorsport Park hosts the Australian Superbike Championship season finale, which will be featured live, uninterrupted and on demand via Stan Sport this weekend.

It’s set to be a titanic battle for the title between Penrite Honda Racing’s Troy Herfoss and McMartin Racing’s Josh Waters riding his Ducati as the pair enter the final round level on points.

Herfoss is aiming to end his long-time relationship with Honda on a high after revealing the news of his departure just recently.

It has been a tough season for Waters following mid-season injuries including during the lead up to the Suzuka 8 Hours when he was cannoned into another rider.

There to spoil the party for the two leaders will be reigning champion Mike Jones, Yamaha team-mate Cru Halliday and veteran Glenn Allerton on his BMW in what is the battle for third.

The likes of Bryan Staring, Arthur Sissis, Broc Pearson, Ted Pearson and Max Stauffer represent a tough field of riders ready to shake up the title contenders.

Stan Sport will feature Sunday’s action live, uninterrupted and on demand from 1:00pm AEDT.

Also, don’t forget to re-watch some of the highlights from IndyCar, the FIA World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, SpeedSeries, MXGP and much more on Stan Sport.