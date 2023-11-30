Nash Morris makes new Calder Park history

Nash Morris made fresh Calder Park Raceway history today, topping the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series practice – 22 years since his father won at the venue.

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series concludes its season headlined by the TA2 field, making the first time in 15 years since national motor racing has raced at the Melbourne circuit.

Morris is making a cameo in the series partnering up with Josh Thomas as part of the TFH Hire Services squad this weekend, and set the fastest time in the Ford Mustang during the second practice session of the day.

With a 59.840s Morris was the only driver to drop under the minute marker throughout the day.

It was a noteworthy result, not just because of the return of national racing to the circuit, but because Paul Morris won the last Australian Touring Car Championship round there back in 2001.

“It’s my first time here at Calder,” said Morris. “I’ve watched plenty of old onboards from about 2001, some of the cameras are pretty fuzzy, which is pretty cool to see. It’s pretty cool to be back here at such an iconic track.

“It’s pretty cool to watch those old videos. Dad was actually the last bloke to win a touring car race here, back when he was a bit of a wheel man, so it was pretty cool to see. He actually had some hair back then, which was cool too, so it was cool to watch those old videos and hopefully it can give us some tips to make me faster this weekend.

“It was great to be fastest in practice. I have got to thank all that to the Thomas family, Josh and his dad Brett, who let me drive their car, so big thank you to them and it was awesome to give them a practice result, although it doesn’t mean much, but we’ll try and do it again tomorrow.”

It’s a three way title fight in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series as CXC Racing’s Dylan Thomas holds a 24-point advantage from Josh Haynes as Dream Racing Australia’s Jackson Rice is a further 14 behind.

Haynes was the pacesetter in the opening session, but it was Rice ending the day fastest of the title contenders.

This weekend’s Hi Tec Oils Super Series event at Calder Park also hosts Legend Cars Australia, RX8 Cup, EFS Australian Hyundai Championship, Australian Super TT Championship and Vic V8s.