Mostert “can’t be disheartened” with fourth in championship

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert says he “can’t be disheartened” with finishing fourth in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner went winless through the entire, 28-race season but, as a Ford driver, he was in good company.

Mustangs won just two races out of the first 24 – results which were a function of fortunate circumstances in each case – before sweeping the final four of the season after a second aerodynamic revision.

Despite never being able to stand on the top step of a podium this year, Mostert finished as top Ford driver in the championship, overhauling Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown in the final race of the season at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

“We ended up P4 in the championship, we can’t be disheartened with that, it’s been a hard slog this year,” remarked the Mobil 1 Optus Mustang pilot.

“We didn’t get a win this year which I am pretty disappointed about but we have plenty of trophies and podiums and we fought hard to the death.”

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart had a similar take at the conclusion of the Adelaide 500.

“We’re exhausted but also very proud to have Chaz Mostert as the best Mustang driver in fourth for the season,” he declared.

“The team fought hard all weekend and we never felt like we had the perfect car, but it was still good to be racing hard in the top 10.”

“Clearly, 2024 has not allowed us to compete at the high level we expect as a team.

“But, we’ve got our eyes forward and we’re already focused on next year’s championship.”

Despite not tasting victory in Supercars this year, Mostert earned one of the major gongs of the category’s Gala Awards, voted the Barry Sheene Medal winner for the first time.

Reflecting on that honour, he began, “Off-track, it’s been a super-tough year for us,” after a miscarriage this year for future fiancé Riarne Marwood.

“But overall, this is amazing. It’s kind of a little bit like the personality award.

“For me, looking at Barry Sheene and his life and the amount of interviews you can see of him on YouTube and all that kind of stuff…

“I never personally got to meet him but, I don’t know, I just like to have fun with the racing.

“But you’re only as good as the people behind you and Riarne, for me, has been fantastic.

“It’s been a super-tough year for us but just super-honored that we got voted for this.”

The 2023 season finale was the end of an era for Mostert given it marked the end of his relationship with his Race Engineer of all but one of his seasons to date in the top tier, Adam De Borre, who is taking a step back from the sport.

It was also Nick Percat’s last event with WAU, the South Australian on the move to Matt Stone Racing and young New Zealander Ryan Wood promoted to take over the #2 Mustang.

Wood will do so as the winner of the last two races of the 2023 Super2 Series, making for five for the year.

“The Adelaide weekend was a good one for Ryan Wood, who is joining us next year alongside Chaz,” added Stewart.

“He scored the most wins and most pole positions in the Super2 Series and he is a super-exciting talent for the future for Ford fans and WAU.”