Massa to link up with Aussie for Daytona

Ex-Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Felipe Massa will race at the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona next year forming part of a Riley Motorsport’s driver line-up.

Australian racing expat Josh Burdon, Brazilian Felipe Fraga and former American Trans Am contender Gar Robinson complete the four-driver line-up, which will enter the LMP2 class in an Oreca 07 Gibson.

Massa tested Riley Motorsport’s Ligier JS P320 Nissan LMP3 at Daytona earlier this year and discussions to join the team continued until a further day at the same venue earlier this month. Another test at Road Atlanta followed as it was confirmed Massa was to join the team.

Burdon has been racing in the US for the last few seasons, but will join regular drivers Fraga and Robinson for the IMSA Endurance Cup races, which make up five of the 11 rounds.

“I always tried to do one of these races in my career and it will be the first time that I will race the 24 Hours of Daytona with Riley Motorsports,” announced Massa.

“It’s a very great and important team here in the U.S., so I want to say thank you very much to Gar Robinson for the invitation, together with my brother Felipe Fraga.

“We’ve been racing in [Brazilian] stock car and it will be the first time we’ll be together in this very important team.

“Also to have Josh [Burdon], that we’re going to be four drivers here racing. I’m so happy. I’m sure it will be a great experience for me to be with this important race.”

For Robinson, it will be an unforgettable experience teaming up with the winner of 11 Grand Prix.

“The opportunity came up and the ability to be able to share a car with a legend with Felipe Massa and Felipe Fraga is a dream come true,” he said.

“It checks all of the cool boxes on every box.”

Massa start in the 24 Hours of Daytona is expected to be one-off start.