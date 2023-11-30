Marc Marquez undergoes unexpected arm pump surgery

Just a day after testing the Gresini Ducati for the first time, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has undergone arm pump surgery.

‘Compartment syndrome’, more commonly known as ‘arm pump’, results in pain and numbness in the forearm due to a lack of blood flow, with Marquez having surgery on his right arm post-season to rectify this.

His condition was unknown as he detailed the struggles experienced through the second half of the season.

“In the second half of the season, I have been suffering from Compartment syndrome in my right arm,” Marquez explained.

“We solved the problem this morning with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña and their team to be ready for 2024!”

Marquez was fourth-fastest at his maiden Gresini test at Valencia riding the Desmosedici GP23, which he will return to in February at Sepang.

This surgery is the latest for Marquez on his right arm after four rounds in the upper area following complications from a fracture at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.