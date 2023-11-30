GM-owned parts brand backs TA2 Mustang

General Motors parts brand ACDelco will sponsor a Ford Mustang-bodied TA2 car in this weekend’s season finale at Calder Park.

The eye-catching development comes after ACDelco’s backing of Jarrod Hughes’ entry in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series and an Isuzu D-Max in the V8 SuperUtes Series.

Hughes himself will steer the blue TA2 Mustang, a vehicle which has been chosen despite the fact that there are Chevrolet Camaro- and also Dodge Challenger-bodied cars in the field.

According to ACDelco’s General Manager Marketing, Chris Payne, there is a good reason for that, specifically that it offers parts for ‘most makes’.

“ACDelco has been associated with Holden vehicles and racing since the late 1960s,” he noted.

“Back in the day, ACDelco would never have been associated with Ford, but times have changed and the TA2 Mustang is a great way to communicate the most makes ACDelco message.”

Hughes, who won the Toyota 86 title in 2022, said, “ACDelco are a great brand to work with, they are well respected and trusted in the professional auto trade, and one of my jobs to help convey the message that ACDelco is a most makes, most models brand by racing non-GM cars.”

TA2 vehicles in Australia, as well as the V8 SuperUtes, are exclusively powered by crate General Motors V8 engines.

As part of today’s announcement of an ACDelco Mustang, it has also been proclaimed that the TA2 series will now “source its powertrain requirements directly from GM’s Chevrolet Performance Parts division.”

A 19-car field is set to take to Calder this weekend, where Dylan Thomas will attempt to convert the series lead into the title.

Josh Haynes is also in contention at 24 points off the pace, as is Josh Haynes at a further 14 in arrears, with 240 points on offer.

Practice is underway today, with racing from tomorrow afternoon and concluding on Saturday night, with live streaming on Speedcafe’s website.

Entry list

#4 Mark Crutcher, Crutcher Developments, Ford Mustang

#7 Jackson Rice, Ruffnuts, Ford Mustang

#10 Peter Robinson, B Styled for Life, Dodge Challenger

#11 Michael Coulter, Kobelco Motorsport, Chevrolet Camaro

#13 Greg Keam, Debeers Refinish, Ford Mustang

#22 Brad Gartner, Castec Rural Supplies, Ford Mustang

#24 Nicholas Bates, Bates Motorsport, Ford Mustang

#37 Josh Haynes, Beaches Seadoo, Ford Mustang

#50 Paul Hadley, IES Motorspot, Chevrolet Camaro

#51 Graham Cheney, IES Motorsport, Chevrolet Camaro

#54 Brett Niall, Dream Racing Australia, Chevrolet Camaro

#55 Russell Wright, Wright Property Investments, Ford Mustang

#66 Lee Stibbs, Arrow Financial Services, Chevrolet Camaro

#68, Dylan Thomas, CXC Racing, Ford Mustang

#69 Joshua Thomas, TFH Hire Services, Ford Mustang

#81 Hayden Jackson, Team RSG/MGW, Dodge Challenger

#99 Matt MacKelden, Kubota Racing, Ford Mustang

#111 Nash Morris, TFH Hire Services, Ford Mustang

#118 Jarrod Hughes, ACDELCO, Ford Mustang