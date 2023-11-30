Gallery: TA2 cars take to the Thunderdome

The TA2 Muscle Car Series made a rare appearance on the iconic Calder Park Thunderdome today ahead of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series finale.

The V8-powered stock cars, not entirely dissimilar to NASCAR hardware, took part in a publicity parade around the banked oval.

The Thunderdome famously held NASCAR and AUSCAR races until it closed down in 2001.

The adjacent Calder Park Raceway will host national motor racing for the first time in 15 years this weekend with TA2 leading the Hi-Tec Super Series program.

Nash Morris topped Friday practice.