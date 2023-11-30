‘Bathurst Winners’ category for Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Organisers of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival have announced a new category dedicated to Bathurst 500/1000 winning entries.

The PremiAir Hire Bathurst Winners’ Category has been initiated in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Great Race, which was held last October. The new category will feature an array of winning entries representing 60 years of the traditional Bathurst event.

Sponsored by PremiAir Hire led by Supercars team boss, ANDRA Top Fuel driver and Adelaide Motorsport Festival Ambassador Peter Xiberras, the new class will comprise both previously announced Gibson Motorsport-built Nissan Skyline GT-Rs represent the 1991 and 1992 Bathurst winners.

More entries will be announced soon as the Adelaide Motorsport Festival celebrates what is regarded as Australia’s most prestigious prize. After a move from Phillip Island for the 1963 event, the Bathurst 500/1000 has become synonymous with motorsport in this country.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival enjoys a rich history of exhibiting Bathurst winners including the 2016 Tekno Autosports Holden VF Commodore driven last year by Grand Prix ace Valtteri Bottas and the Mike Roddy-owned 1985 Jaguar XJS shared by John Goss and Armin Hahne to victory.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival will host a vast array of motoring history both on show and in action on March 16-17.