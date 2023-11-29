Tickford’s wild Hangover-inspired video

Tickford Racing has capped off its 2024 season with the release of a Hangover-inspired video featuring its drivers and outgoing CEO Tim Edwards.

In what is becoming a regular post-season feature, Tickford rolled out a light-hearted video centred around the Supercars Gala, which was held in Adelaide on Monday night.

The brainchild of Tickford videographer Tom Rattenbury, this year’s video was inspired by the renowned Hangover video as James Courtney, Thomas Randle, Cam Waters and Declan Fraser farewelled Supercars-bound Edwards.

The premise is drivers waking up on Tuesday with either partly-shaved heads or peroxided hair, while Edwards has a new tattoo.

Check out the video right here: