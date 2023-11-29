Results: Abu Dhabi post-season testing
Wednesday 29th November, 2023 - 1:03am
Results following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the final day of F1 track action in 2023.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|110
|1:24.393
|2
|29
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|103
|1:24.662
|0.269
|3
|42
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes
|106
|1:24.679
|0.286
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|117
|1:24.715
|0.322
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|69
|1:24.799
|0.406
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|37
|1:24.827
|0.434
|7
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|108
|1:25.038
|0.645
|8
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|123
|1:25.050
|0.657
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|56
|1:25.263
|0.870
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|66
|1:25.371
|0.978
|11
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|96
|1:25.424
|1.031
|12
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|123
|1:25.554
|1.161
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|59
|1:25.570
|1.177
|14
|36
|Jake Dennis
|Red Bull
|124
|1:25.666
|1.273
|15
|41
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|96
|1:25.753
|1.360
|16
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|110
|1:25.779
|1.386
|17
|45
|Zak O’Sullivan
|Williams
|50
|1:25.842
|1.449
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|123
|1:25.930
|1.537
|19
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|130
|1:25.940
|1.547
|20
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|58
|1:26.283
|1.890
|21
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|50
|1:26.681
|2.288
|22
|46
|Franco Collapinto
|Williams
|65
|1:26.832
|2.439
|23
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|55
|1:26.965
|2.572
|24
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|106
|1:27.387
|2.994
|25
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|51
|1:27.824
|3.431
