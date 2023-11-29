> News > Formula 1

Results: Abu Dhabi post-season testing

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 29th November, 2023 - 1:03am

Results following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the final day of F1 track action in 2023.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 110 1:24.393
2 29 Pato O’Ward McLaren 103 1:24.662 0.269
3 42 Frederik Vesti Mercedes 106 1:24.679 0.286
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 117 1:24.715 0.322
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 69 1:24.799 0.406
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 37 1:24.827 0.434
7 61 Jack Doohan Alpine 108 1:25.038 0.645
8 39 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 123 1:25.050 0.657
9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 56 1:25.263 0.870
10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 66 1:25.371 0.978
11 98 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo Sauber 96 1:25.424 1.031
12 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 123 1:25.554 1.161
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 59 1:25.570 1.177
14 36 Jake Dennis Red Bull 124 1:25.666 1.273
15 41 Ayumu Iwasa Scuderia AlphaTauri 96 1:25.753 1.360
16 50 Oliver Bearman Haas 110 1:25.779 1.386
17 45 Zak O’Sullivan Williams 50 1:25.842 1.449
18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 123 1:25.930 1.537
19 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 130 1:25.940 1.547
20 63 George Russell Mercedes 58 1:26.283 1.890
21 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:26.681 2.288
22 46 Franco Collapinto Williams 65 1:26.832 2.439
23 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 55 1:26.965 2.572
24 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 106 1:27.387 2.994
25 23 Alex Albon Williams 51 1:27.824 3.431

