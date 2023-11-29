MotoGP rivals “won’t be happy” about Marc Marquez on a Ducati

Marc Marquez’s performance on a Ducati will leave rival manufacturers ‘unhappy’, according to the Bologna marque’s Sporting Director, Paolo Ciabatti.

Having never ridden anything other than a Honda in 11 seasons in the premier class, the six-time MotoGP champion has now completed his first day on a Ducati with his new team, Gresini Racing.

Marquez became acquainted with the 2023-spec Desmosedici which he will ride in 2024 during post-season testing at Valencia, where he finished fourth-fastest at 0.171s off the benchmark pace set by Maverick Viñales on an Aprilia.

He was also captured by television cameras smiling at new Crew Chief Frankie Carchedi after an early run, before the garage doors were pulled down.

The mood and the performance are a stark contrast to his experience for most of the past four years, and an ominous sign for not only those on other bikes, but also fellow Ducati riders.

“He had a smile on his face after the first few laps on a Ducati. It’s no surprise,” Ciabatti told MotoGP’s official website.

“When a manufacturer is able to win with six different riders, it means the bike is good and is easy for different riding styles.

“In this respect, I wasn’t expecting anything difficult for Marc. He’s an eight-time world champion [including 125cc and Moto2].

“His brother [Alex Marquez, now his team-mate again] has probably also given him some hints in the past season about how good the bike is, how good the team is.

“It’s a family-style environment but with skilled technicians, it’s probably what Marc needed after so many difficult seasons with Honda.

“We must say that deciding to leave a factory team to join an independent team, to find fun again, is the feeling that a rider needs.

“Marc is not the youngest rider but he’s not that old, at all. After a few disappointing seasons he just wants to enjoy it, and he will be able to enjoy the Ducati, for sure.

“It will bring challenges to the other Ducati riders, for sure. It’s going to be interesting.

“The other manufacturers won’t be happy; ‘it’s a Ducati domination!’

“What can I say? What can I do? It was his choice, and it was the best choice for Gresini.”

Marquez is not permitted to speak to media until January 1, nor is his team able to comment on his performance.