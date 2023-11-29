Junior racing stalwart Carlin departs

Stalwart of the junior racing scene, Trevor Carlin has parted ways with the team that bears his name.

According to documents filed with Companies House in the United Kingdom, Carlin resigned as a director of Rodin Motorsport on November 8.

Rodin Motorsport is the entity that fields cars in the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, among other competitions.

The Carlin name has been a strong presence in junior motorsport, fielding entries in British F3, Formula Renault 3.5, A1GP, and the European Le Mans Series.

Its alumni include George Russell, Lando Norris, Kevin Magnussen, and Carlos Sainz. More recently, Liam Lawson has driven for the operation.

Earlier this year, the squad became known as Rodin Carlin following investment from Australian-born billionaire David Dicker.

The man behind Rodin Cars purchased a stake in the team, becoming a director in January.

Confirmation of Trevor Carlin’s departure coincides with the company updating its Memorandum and Articles of Association, effectively the business’s rules.

With Carlin’s exit, Rodin Carlin has two directors: Dicker and Emma Duncan, the latter being the general manager at Rodin Cars, who was appointed in late October.

While he has departed the team that formerly bore his name, 60-year-old Carlin maintains an interest in the motorsport/automotive sector through Carlin Performance.

Founded in 2021, the business offers track day/race car preparation, storage, and has a rolling road dynamometer.