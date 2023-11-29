Free TV deal for Hi-Tec Oils Super Series

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series has landed a live free-to-air TV deal for the 2024 season.

The AASA-run series has inked a landmark TV deal with SBS which will feature a mix of live main channel coverage and live streaming through the SBS On Demand platform.

The primary SBS channel will show five hours of live coverage for two days of each round next season.

For racing that falls outside the TV broadcast window, live coverage will continue through SBS’s On Demand streaming service.

The coverage will also include live in-car camera footage.

“We’ve got a legitimate stature in the motorsport space and a long-term commitment from a free-to-air broadcaster is what every series wants,” said Hi-Tec Oils Super Series manager Stephen Whyte.

“It’s a win-win for our competitors and the various tracks that we go to. And the fans get the access to the events on free-to-air and without a paywall.

“And our long-term commitment from Hi-Tec Oils has helped solidify our connection with our broadcast partners.”

The calendar for the 2024 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series is yet to be revealed.

The 2023 season will come to an end this weekend at the freshly re-opened Calder Park Raceway with TA2, RX8 Cup, VIC V8s, Legend Cars Australia, Australian Super TT Championship, EFS Australian Hyundai Championship, Hyundai Excel Racing Victoria – Masters and Hyundai Excel Racing Victoria – Trophy all on the bill.