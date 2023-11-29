> News > Formula 1

FIA surprised F1 teams weren’t faster in 2023

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Wednesday 29th November, 2023 - 4:41pm

The FIA was surprised F1 teams didn't find more time in 2023. Image: XPB Images

The FIA was left surprised that the F1 field was not faster by the end of the 2023 season.

New regulations introduced for 2022 reset the field and kick-started a development race between teams as they rapidly find more performance.

That has seen Red Bull the class of the field, especially in 2023 when it won 21 of 22 races, while others have made good strides forward.

Aston Martin progressed from a mid-field team to a front-runner at times during the season just finished, while McLaren enjoyed a sharp upturn in performance from the Austrian Grand Prix.

However, the FIA’s director of single-seaters, Nikolas Tombazis was surprised teams hadn’t found more performance in the second year of the ruleset.

“I was expecting we were going to be a bit faster,” Tombazis told select media, including Speedcafe, in Abu Dhabi.

“How much, I couldn’t say because obviously we changed a bit the floor regulations.”

Ahead of 2023, changes to the floor were made to combat the porpoising experienced by teams last year.

That saw the throat of the diffuser raised, which had the effect of reducing the amount of downforce available to drivers.

Under the current ground effect rules, the closer the car can be run to the ground, the more grip it develops.

However, it also has greater potential to stall the airflow underneath the car, introducing oscillation as it attaches and stalls again.

At the start of the year in Bahrain, Max Verstappen recorded a pole time 0.85s faster than Charles Leclerc had managed a year prior.

Last weekend, the Dutchman was only 0.379s faster than he’d gone in 2022, with the annual figure (for comparable events) working out to 0.506s improvement over a qualifying lap.

Verstappen started from pole 12 times in 2023, while Leclerc was second best on a Saturday with five poles.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz secured top spot twice, while Lewis Hamilton was on pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 pole position times, 2022 vs 2023

Event 2022 Pole 2023 Pole Diff Note
Bahrain 1:30.558 1:29.708 -0.850
Saudi Arabia 1:28.200 1:28.265 +0.065
Australia 1:17.868 1:16.732 -1.136
Azerbaijan 1:41.359 1:41.697 +0.338
Miami 1:28.796 1:26.841 -1.955 Track resurfaced
Monaco 1:11.376 1:11.365 -0.011
Spain 1:18.750 1:12.272 -6.478 New circuit configuration
Canada 1:21.299 1:25.858 +4.559 Rain affected 2023
Austria 1:04.984 1:04.440 -0.544
Britain 1:40.983 1:26.720 -14.263 Rain affected 2022
Hungary 1:17.377 1:16.609 -0.768
Belgium 1:43.665 1:46.168 +2.503 Rain affected 2023
Netherlands 1:10.342 1:10.567 +0.225 Rain affected 2023
Italy 1:20.161 1:20.294 +0.133
Sinapore 1:49.412 1:30.984 -18.428 Rain affected 2022
Japan 1:29.304 1:28.877 -0.427
Qatar 1:23.778 Event did not run in 2022
United States 1:34.356 1:34.723 +0.367
Mexico City 1:17.775 1:17.166 -0.609
Sao Paulo 1:11.674 1:10.727 -0.947
Las Vegas 1:32.726 New event
Abu Dhabi 1:23.824 1:23.445 -0.379

