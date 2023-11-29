Car shot in Argentine touring car race

The car being driven by eventual Turismo Nacional Argentina Class 3 champion Leonel Pernia was hit by multiple gunshots during the season finale.

Photographs from his MG-C Pergamino team show a bullet embedded in the radiator of his Ford Focus, while a headlight also sustained gunshot damage at Viedma, on November 18.

Pernia was unharmed, and not even aware of the incident until after the race.

“I called this conference due to the facts that are publicly known and reported by the Turismo Nacional organisation,” he said, according to Carburando.

“The mechanics found what seemed a bullet shot, so the team filed a report as soon as the team arrived in Pergamino and it was confirmed by an expert that there was not only one shot, but there were two, of which one still has the bullet embedded somewhere of the radiator.

“But hey, I don’t want to delve into details because it would be reckless on my part.”

APAT (Asociacion Pilotos Automoviles Turismo/’Association of Touring Car Drivers’) has confirmed that it will cooperate with investigations by local authorities.

Pernia, understandably, was left shaken by the incident.

“I went to fight for a championship in a car race and ended up with two gunshots, I have never experienced anything like,” the Argentine told campeones.com.ar.

“What happened chills the blood and has nothing to do with a gun, a bullet or a shot.

“It must be eradicated and the person responsible must be found and acted upon.

“In motorsport, we have to be united so that the truth is known and understand that you lose and win like in any sport.”