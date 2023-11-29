Adelaide 500 finale for Trans Am in 2024

The National Trans Am Series will finish off its seven-round racing season calendar on the streets of Adelaide in 2024.

The leadup to the VAILO Adelaide 500 will include six rounds with the Shannons Speed Series and include a round at Mt Panorama as part of the Bathurst International.

Trans Am launched in 2020 on the Adelaide Parklands Circuit before the race season came to halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On that occasion, Aaron Seton was fastest in qualifying and won all three races.

The series will begin at Sandown International Raceway on February 9-11. Round 2 will be across Bass Strait to Symmons Plains Raceway for Race Tasmania on March 15-17. The popular series will return to Victoria with Round 3 at Phillip Island on April 12-14.

For the first time Trans Am will race at Shell V-Power Motorsport at The Bend on May 31-June 2 before the series heads north to Queensland Raceway on July 12-14.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Trans Am. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

After the mid-year break, the final two rounds will be at Bathurst on November 8-10 before the series culminates in the South Australian capital a week later, on November 14-17.

This year’s series finished at Mt Panorama in dramatic fashion. Garry Rogers Motorsport’s James Moffat had to overcome an oil leak, and pitstop for a quick repair, and finish to take the series ahead of GRM teammate Lochie Dalton.

The first six rounds next year will be included in the Shannons SpeedSeries’ brand-new broadcast deal, to be announced soon. The Adelaide 500 will have coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across the season-ending weekend.