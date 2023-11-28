RNF team kicked out of MotoGP

Satellite Aprilia team RNF has been kicked out of MotoGP on the eve of 2023 post-season testing.

A statement issued by MotoGP announced:

“The MotoGP Selection Committee, comprising members of FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, have decided not to select the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team for the 2024 season.

“Repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP have obliged this decision.

“The Selection Committee will be reviewing applications for a new Independent Team, using Aprilia machinery, to join the MotoGP class grid for 2024.

“More information on this matter will follow in due course.”

RNF founder and 40 percent shareholder Razlan Razali announced ahead of the season finale that he was leaving the team.

That came amid speculation of financial difficulties and a possible takeover.

CrytoDATA, which became a 60 percent shareholder a year ago, responded to those rumours with a statement claiming the team was operating on a business as usual basis.

Nevertheless, it has been axed from MotoGP.

The team had this year fielded Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, a line-up which was set to continue into 2024.