Results: Abu Dhabi post-season testing, morning session

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 28th November, 2023 - 9:09pm

Results from the lunch break at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the final day of F1 track action in 2023.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 69 1:24.799
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 49 1:25.724 0.925
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 63 1:25.930 1.131
4 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 53 1:26.265 1.466
5 39 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 61 1:26.267 1.468
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 58 1:26.283 1.484
7 36 Jake Dennis Red Bull 69 1:26.441 1.642
8 29 Pato O’Ward McLaren 74 1:26.499 1.700
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:26.681 1.882
10 46 Franco Collapinto Williams 65 1:26.832 2.033
11 50 Oliver Bearman Haas 57 1:26.928 2.129
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 63 1:26.958 2.159
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 55 1:26.965 2.166
14 42 Frederik Vesti Mercedes 58 1:27.041 2.242
15 61 Jack Doohan Alpine 56 1:27.176 2.377
16 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 71 1:27.368 2.569
17 98 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo Sauber 28 1:27.783 2.984
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 51 1:27.824 3.025
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 67 1:28.747 3.948
20 41 Ayumu Iwasa Scuderia AlphaTauri 46 1:30.538 5.739

