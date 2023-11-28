Results: Abu Dhabi post-season testing, morning session
Tuesday 28th November, 2023 - 9:09pm
Results from the lunch break at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the final day of F1 track action in 2023.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|69
|1:24.799
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|49
|1:25.724
|0.925
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|63
|1:25.930
|1.131
|4
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|53
|1:26.265
|1.466
|5
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|61
|1:26.267
|1.468
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|58
|1:26.283
|1.484
|7
|36
|Jake Dennis
|Red Bull
|69
|1:26.441
|1.642
|8
|29
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|74
|1:26.499
|1.700
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|50
|1:26.681
|1.882
|10
|46
|Franco Collapinto
|Williams
|65
|1:26.832
|2.033
|11
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|57
|1:26.928
|2.129
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|63
|1:26.958
|2.159
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|55
|1:26.965
|2.166
|14
|42
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes
|58
|1:27.041
|2.242
|15
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|56
|1:27.176
|2.377
|16
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|71
|1:27.368
|2.569
|17
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|28
|1:27.783
|2.984
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|51
|1:27.824
|3.025
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|67
|1:28.747
|3.948
|20
|41
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|46
|1:30.538
|5.739
