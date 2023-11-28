Morris ads spice to final TA2 Muscle Car round

TFH Racing will have a gun driver in their team with Nash Morris in the squad along. He will join regular pilot Josh Thomas for the final round of TA2 Muscle Car Series – framed by HYTEK Steel Framing at Calder Park Raceway on Friday and Saturday, December 1-2.

Last weekend Morris raced in Super 2, and prior to that won the last three Porsche Sprint Challenge races at Mt Panorama. Before that he had two wins in the National Trans Am Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, all in the space of four weeks.

Morris last competed in the AASA-sanctioned series at the Queensland Raceway 2 Days of Thunder meeting where he won all four races. He will race the Mustang that 2022 Aussie Racing Car Series Champion Josh Anderson drove in his debut in the National Trans Am Series at the Bathurst International. Anderson was up to fourth in Race 3 before a puncture.

Morris’ inclusion in the 19-car field will add spice with the title contenders who will be after the unique series prize, the Championship Ring. The ring is Australian-made, hand-crafted 18ct Gold piece, designed by Stuart Bishop of Wallace Bishop Jewellery. The centrepiece of the ring is a wheel replicates the wheels used in the series.

In addition to the series ring, the winner will receive a totally refreshed engine for the 2024 season, while the runners up will receive and gearbox and diff rebuilds by PBR Distributions respectively.

Previous ring winners have been Russell Wright (2017), Ash Jarvis (2018), Aaron Seton (2019) and most recently Jett Johnson last year.

Mustang drivers Dylan Thomas, Josh Haynes, and Jackson Rice are in striking distance to win this year, with only 38 points between them, and 240 points up for grabs over the four-race weekend. Thomas has been consistent all year and has led the series from Round 1 while Haynes and Rice have had to come from behind.

In the RaceTech Rookie standings Greg Keam (Mustang) leads with 128 points of 18-year-old Hayden Hume (Challenger) who missed the recent Sydney Motorsport Park round due to Toyota 86 commitments. This year’s award is a RaceTech simulator seat and chassis worth over $2000.

Catch all of Saturday’s action live and free to air on SBS on Demand and it will simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.