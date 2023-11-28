Honda confirms Marini, VR46 signs Di Giannantonio

Repsol Honda has confirmed the signing of Luca Marini, while Fabio Di Giannantonio has earned a MotoGP lifeline as his compatriot’s replacement at VR46.

Marini has been handed a two-year deal by Honda Racing Corporation, filling the breach left by Marc Marquez’s bombshell departure for satellite Ducati team Gresini Racing.

In a full game of musical chairs, the rider who was ousted to make way for Marquez, Di Giannantonio, will fill the gap created at VR46.

Marini competed in his final race for the Mooney VR46 Ducati team at Valencia on Sunday and will make his Honda debut at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in the post-season test on Tuesday.

An HRC statement announced, “Honda Racing Corporation are pleased to announce the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons.

“The 26-year-old joined the premier class in 2021 after claiming six wins and 15 podiums in the Moto2 World Championship, finishing runner up in 2020.

“Since joining the premier class, Marini has taken two Grand Prix podiums, two pole positions and four Sprint podiums in 2023. He will join Joan Mir in the Factory Team on a two-year contract.”

Marini, who is the younger brother of Valentino Rossi, debuted with Avintia Racing on a VR46-backed bike in 2021 before The Doctor’s team moved into the premier class in its own right in 2022.

He earned his maiden MotoGP podium and pole position start this season and ended the campaign in eighth position in the world championship standings.

Following confirmation of his departure from the VR46 team at the weekend, Marini said: “I spent most of my championship career in this team, so many of the most significant moments of my career so far are linked to this group of people. We have grown a lot together and have gained a lot of satisfaction.

“I thought a lot before making this decision and evaluated the new challenges I will face. I leave behind a fantastic team that contributed to my growth and knowledge of the technical aspects and complexity that characterise this kind sport.

“It’s time to embrace a new path with enthusiasm, without denying what has been, but with the eyes focused on the future.”

Di Giannantonio, meanwhile, has seemingly earned a reprieve in his MotoGP career thanks to a stellar back end of the 2023 season, including a maiden podium in Australia and then a breakthrough grand prix victory in Qatar.

He will join fellow Italian Marco Bezzecchi at the Ducati squad.

Nevertheless, the 2024 grid is still not locked in, with RNF sensationally kicked out of the championship on the eve of 2023 post-season testing.

NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has been linked with a takeover of the slots and machinery of the Aprilia satellite team, which had fielded Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

They are named on the provisional 2024 entry list as riding for ‘Aprilia Racing Independent Team’.

See below for the entry list, as issued by MotoGP

2024 Provisional Entry List

No. Rider Nationality Team Motorcycle Notes 1 Francesco Bagnaia Italian Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 5 Johann Zarco French CASTROL Honda LCR Honda i 10 Luca Marini Italian Repsol Honda Team Honda 12 Maverick Viñales Spanish Aprilia Racing Aprilia 20 Fabio Quartararo French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team Yamaha 21 Franco Morbidelli Italian Prima Pramac Racing Ducati i 23 Enea Bastianini Italian Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 25 Raul Fernandez Spanish Aprilia Racing Independent Team Aprilia i 30 Takaaki Nakagami Japanese IDEMITSU Honda LCR Honda 31 Pedro Acosta Spanish GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 GASGAS i 33 Brad Binder South African Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36 Joan Mir Spanish Repsol Honda Team Honda 37 Augusto Fernandez Spanish GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 GASGAS i 41 Aleix Espargaro Spanish Aprilia Racing Aprilia 42 Alex Rins Spanish Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team Yamaha 43 Jack Miller Australian Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Italian Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team Ducati i 72 Marco Bezzecchi Italian Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team Ducati i 73 Alex Marquez Spanish Gresini Racing MotoGP™ Ducati i 88 Miguel Oliveira Portuguese Aprilia Racing Independent Team Aprilia i 89 Jorge Martin Spanish Prima Pramac Racing Ducati i 93 Marc Marquez Spanish Gresini Racing MotoGP™ Ducati i

i = Independent Team rider