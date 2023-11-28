Formula 4 to be relaunched in Australia

Formula 4 is returning to Australian shores next year with Asian promoter Top Speed announcing a five-round calendar.

The series will run as Formula 4 Australia Certified by the FIA, with four rounds in Australia and a season finale at Sepang in Malaysia.

Top Speed, which runs the FIA Formula 4 UAE and South East Asia series, and the FIA Formula Regional Middle East Championship, will provide the field of Abarth-powered Tatuus F4 T421 GEN2 cars for the Aussie series.

Each race weekend will feature three races with 12 FIA superlicence points up for grabs for the champion.

The series will start with two outings at The Bend Motorsport Park in May and June, followed by an appearance on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill at Queensland Raceway in June.

There is then a round at Sydney Motorsport Park in August before the Sepang finale in September.

Formula 4 has a rocky history in Australia, the Motorsport Australia-run version struggling after being introduced in 2015, before it was axed in 2019.

“We are excited to bring Formula 4 back to Australia and assist young talent in the country to take the next step and earn important FIA superlicense points,” said Top Speed boss Davide de Gobbi.

“To have four rounds in Australia and an international season finale will give teams and drivers the best of both worlds.

“We believe F4 Australia will provide an excellent platform for young drivers from the region to showcase their talent and develop their skills. Motorsport Australia has approved the reintroduction of the category and we will work collaboratively to ensure Formula 4 has a strong future in Australia.”

2024 Formula 4 Australia Certified by FIA provisional calendar