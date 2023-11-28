Aussies and Kiwis named on Daytona entry list

Seven Australian or Kiwi drivers have been named on the provisional entry list for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Sixty cars are entered for the 62nd running of Rolex 24 with 10 GTP entries, 12 LMP2, 13 GTD Pro, and 25 GTD cars.

IndyCar star Scott Dixon will be co-drive the #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R with Sebastian Bourdais and Renger van der Zande.

Dixon will make his 21st 24 Hours of Daytona start for Chip Ganassi and will be looking for his fourth overall Rolex win.

Matt Campbell will drive the #7 Penske Porsche 963 for the second year.

Campbell will make his seventh 24-hour start and share driving duties with Felipe Nasr, Frederic Makowiecki, and Josef Newgarden, the 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner.

Brendon Hartley, fresh off his WEC Hypercar World Championship campaign, will pilot the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 for the second year.

Hartley will join 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

Tom Blomqvist will return to his sports car roots and be behind the wheel of the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-Series.R will Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani.

In LMP2, Hunter McElrea will race for TDS Racing in the #11 Oreca, while Josh Burdon will pilot the #74 Riley Oreca.

Long-time Porsche factory driver Earl Bamber has been tapped to join the Corvette Racing by Pratt Motorsports team in the #4 Z06 GT3.R with Daniel Juncadella and Nico Varrone in GTD PRO.

Cars take to the track on January 18 for the Roar Before The Rolex 24.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place January 27.