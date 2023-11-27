VIDEO: Kostecki Crowned 2023 Supercars Champion | Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 27th November, 2023 - 5:35pm
A new Supercars champion is crowned, history made in Super 2, the fanfare from Formula One’s Season Finale, a frightening crash in MotoGP’s season ender, and a string of new Supercars appointments.
