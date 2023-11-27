Top two equal on points for Australian Superbike Championship decider

In a first for the Alpinestars Superbike history, the top two riders with different bike manufacturers go into the final round locked on equal points.

Equal on 293 points, it will be Josh Waters verses Troy Herfoss and Ducati P-gale V4R against Honda CBR RR SP at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend next weekend.

Waters is after his fourth title and Herfoss would like to collect a third championship trophy and no other rider can take the crown. After six round and 14 races, Waters has won seven to Herfoss’ six with Cru Halliday (Yamaha Racing Team) the only other winner.

Herfoss has also indicated that he will sever his ties with Penrite Ducati at the end of the year. “The time has come for me to look for a new adventure in 2024. Penrite Honda and I have had a great season in 2023 and I’ve enjoyed being a part of this amazing team for 10 years now,” he posted on socials.

On the final round, Herfoss didn’t fully believe he would be in this position. “We had a slow start to the year, and we have clawed our way back into the championship.

“It would mean a lot. I had a pretty bad injury two years ago. We worked really hard last year, and I actually got my first race win back here at The Bend. So it’ll be icing on the cake to make that recovery complete with clinching the championship.”

Meanwhile Waters says his team will keep to themselves and do the best job possible. “You’d be lying to say you’re not nervous and all those things, all I can do is try my hardest.

“A lot of people have got behind me at home (Mildura). When you live in Mildura, travelling to Adelaide isn’t a big trip so there’s a lot of people I Know that are coming over.”

The battle for third overall is tight too with Glenn Allerton (BMW M RR), and Yamaha YZF-R1M riders Halliday and 2022 champion Mike Jones separated by just six points. There is also the potential for late wildcard additions.

Besides the Superbikes, there will be Supersport, Supersport 300, R3 Cup, Oceania Junior Cup and Superbike Masters also going down to the wire.

Tickets for the December 1-3 ASBK Grand Finale are available via thebend.com.au. For those unable to attend there will two full days of TV Livestream action on SBS On Demand.