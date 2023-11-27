Newscast: Ford finally happy

Blue Oval figures tell Speedcafe Newscast podcast why big parity move answers Gen3 complaints

As Ford closed out the Supercars season with four straight wins in the final two rounds, attention turned to ending the Gen3 parity debate once and forever with aero and engine tests in America.

Aussie-spec Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang racers are in the States for definitive wind tunnel aero measurement starting late next week.

The latest Speedcafe Newscast podcast has all the details of when, where, and how the parity busting will happen.

Ford bounced back at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and season-ending Vailo Adelaide 500, sweeping all four 250km races following a long-awaited aero upgrade.

Supercars heavyweights, technical staff, and DJR and Triple Eight homologation team engineers are heading to the States for the three-day session at the Windshear wind tunnel in Mooresville, North Carolina from December 8-10.

The hugely expensive exercise will generate the data to fully equalise the aero performance of the Camaro and Mustang, disputed by Ford until a parity review was triggered after Chev’s Bathurst 1000 walkover.

Speedcafe Newscast hears from senior Ford figures on their hopes that the wind tunnel comparison in America – plus pending transient dyno engine tests – will end the parity debate by the time the Supercars field reassembles for next year’s season-opening Bathurst 500.

Post-season equalisation efforts dominated discussion in the immediate wake of Erebus Motorsport’s upset of longtime Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight.

Brodie Kostecki clinched the drivers’ championship as Coca-Cola Racing wrapped up the teams’ title.

Eccentric rich-lister team owner Betty Klimenko opens up to Speedcafe about her barrier-busting title double.

As well, Speedcafe Newscast reveals the bold plans to make next February’s Bathurst 12 Hour the biggest ever.

It’s all in the latest Speedcafe Newscast, hosted by racing authority Mark Fogarty.