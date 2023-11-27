Perez warned for out-of-character comments

Sergio Perez has issued a “genuine and sincere apology” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stewards following a radio rant criticising a decision that went against him during the race.

Red Bull driver Perez was issued with a five-second penalty for colliding with McLaren’s Lando Norris, which he served after the chequered flag had fallen.

After finishing second behind all-conquering team-mate Max Verstappen, Perez dropped to fourth with the penalty, leading to him venting his anger at the stewards for costing him an end-of-season podium.

“I mean, the stewards are a joke,” he slated. “I cannot believe, I mean, they have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke.”

Perez was summoned to see the stewards post-race under Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code which specifically relates to ‘misconduct’ towards licence holders, officials, or members of the FIA, amongst others.

Under the ISC, ‘misconduct’ is defined as “the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate”.

After meeting with the stewards, a report read: “The stewards explained to the driver that they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions, however, comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code.

“The stewards note that they are obviously conflicted in this matter as they were the subject of the radio statements and that normally this would be referred to the next panel of stewards, however, as this is the final event of the season, the matter needed

to be dealt with here.

“The driver made a genuine and sincere apology to each of the stewards and explained that he made the comments in the heat of the moment and did not consider the fact that they would be broadcast, and the impact of that.

“He expressed his regret that his comments caused offence to anyone or harm to the sport, which he said he was concerned to avoid. The stewards accept his statements and accept his apology.

“The stewards also note that the driver is not known for making such comments and has always been extremely respectful in stewards’ hearings.

“He was also reminded that the stewards are always available to explain their decisions when requested by a driver or team representative.

“The driver, team manager, and the stewards had a constructive discussion about the use and broadcast of team radio messages.

“The incident itself was also reviewed in detail with the driver and although he still disagreed with the decision he stated he

could understand the stewards’ perspective of the incident.”